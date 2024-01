How Cold Did it Get in Middle Tennessee?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun releasing reports on how low temperatures across Middle Tennessee were on Wednesday. NWS says Middle Tennessee had not seen temperatures this low since February 1996.

NWS Low Temperature Report

*Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

All measurements taken on January 17, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham County

2 SSE Kingston Springs: -12F at 7:29 AM

Joelton: -7 F at 6:35 AM

Pleasant View: -7 F at 7:50 AM

Kingston Springs: -1 F at 2:45 AM

Pegram: 1 F at 5:05 AM

Cheatham Dam: 1 F at 6:00 AM

Davidson County

Nolensville: -7 F at 7:30 AM

Belle Meade: -4 F at 5:00 AM

Nashville: -4 F at 5:15 AM

Belle Meade: -3 F at 4:55 AM

Nashville: -2 F at 5:05 AM

Nashville: -2 F at 5:45 AM

Nashville John Tune Airport: -2 F at 6:50 AM

HERMITAGE: -1 F at 4:50 AM

Nashville Intl Airport: -1 F at 5:53 AM

4.8 E Berry Hill: -1 F at 6:15 AM

Nashville: -1 F at 7:30 AM

Nashville: 0 F at 7:35 AM

Vanderbilt University: 1 F at 6:40 AM

1 SE Forest Hills: 3 F 4:50 AM

2 W Nashville: 3 F at 7:51 AM

Nashville: 5 F at 4:45 AM

Nashville: 5 F at 7:46 AM

Nashville: 8 F at 7:35 AM

Dickson County

Dickson -9 F at 7:05 AM

3.7 NE Burns -5 F at 7:20 AM

Dickson -4 F at 4:21 AM

Burns 1 F at 3:06 AM

Vanleer 4 F at 11:59 PM on January 16

Dickson Municipal Airport 7 F at 8:35 AM

Maury County

Culleoka -9 F at 5:30 AM

Columbia Airport -8 F at 6:30 AM

Mount Pleasant -7 F at 6:30 AM

Columbia -5 F at 6:35 AM

Culleoka 0 F at 6:32 AM

Robertson County

Pleasant View -6 F at 2:05 AM

White House -1 F at 3:15 AM

Springfield Airport 0 F at 5:50 AM

Rutherford County

Lascassas -12 F at 7:15 AM

9.7 E Eagleville -11 F at 7:40 AM

Bell Buckle -10 F at 6:45 AM

Readyville -10 F at 7:04 AM

Smyrna Airport -8 F at 10:44 PM on January 16

Murfreesboro -8 F at 5:48 AM

Smyrna -8 F at 6:48 AM

Murfreesboro -6 F at 6:15 AM

Murfreeboro -5 F at 7:20 AM

Murfreesboro Municipal Airport-4 F at 6:55 AM

Murfreesboro -2 F at 6:30 AM

Murfreesboro -2 F at 6:35 AM

Sumner County

Bethpage 1 S -14 F at 7:00 AM

West Paterson -13 F at 6:55 AM

1.5 SE White House -10 F at 7:24 AM

Gallatin -9 F at 4:59 AM

Cottontown -3 F at 7:15 AM

2 NE White House -3 F at 7:15 AM

Portland Municipal Airport -2 F at 3:15 AM

WHITE HOUSE -1 F at 6:55 AM

Hendersonville -1 F at 7:20 AM

Gallatin 4 F at 2:12 AM

Williamson County

Nolensville -9 F at 5:56 AM

6 SW Franklin -9 F at 6:45 AM

Fairview -9 F at 7:39 AM

Spring Hill -7 F at 5:13 AM

5 W Franklin -7 F at 7:50 AM

Spring Hill -6 F at 4:35 AM

Eagleville -6 F at 7:35 AM

Thompson`s Station -5 F at 6:40 AM

Fairview -4 F at 11:50 PM on January 16

Franklin -4 F at 8:00 AM

FAIRVIEW -3 F at 4:30 AM

Spring Hill -3 F at 7:15 AM

Franklin -3 F at 7:25 AM

2.0 NW Franklin 0 F at 6:00 AM

Brentwood 0 F at 7:06 AM

Brentwood 2 F at 7:30 AM

Brentwood 2 F at 7:35 AM

3 ENE Fairview 5 F at 1:29 AM

Wilson County

Watertown -13 F at 7:17 AM

Watertown -13 F at 7:18 AM

Mount Juliet -12 F at 5:26 AM

Watertown -12 F at 7:15 AM

Lebanon -11 F at 7:05 AM

Lebanon -9 F at 6:25 AM

Lebanon Municipal Airport -8 F at 4:30 AM

6.9 NE Lebanon -3 F at 7:00 AM

Lebanon -2 F at 4:55 AM

Mt. Juliet -2 F at 5:55 AM

OLD HICKORY -1 F at 4:00 AM

0.9 NE Green Hill 0 F at 6:00 AM

Mt. Juliet 2 F at 7:07 AM