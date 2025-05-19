How a Pink Basket Led to a New Coffee Truck in Fairview

In Fairview, a bright orange coffee truck, Foreshadowing Fox Roasters, has become the newest morning ritual for locals.

“Some people spend their whole lives searching for their calling,” says co-owner Emma Hawkins, “Mine was literally handed to me as a child, though I didn’t recognize it until decades later.”

Hawkins refers to a pink basket filled with Guatemalan coffee beans—a seemingly innocent gift from a missionary when she was a little girl. That small token would eventually reveal itself as part of her future.

Hawkins’ journey to coffee entrepreneurship began when she started working as a barista in two different coffee shops. In 2019, local roastery Harvest introduced her to the process of roasting.

Although COVID shut down Harvest in 2020, Hawkins’ coffee journey wasn’t over. She began a new venture: “I bought a small commercial roaster and started roasting for the farmer’s market in Fairview in 2022.”

In talking about the name of the coffee truck, Hawkins shared, “The name comes from a moment when I felt a ‘foreshadowing’ of what I was supposed to be doing – I had been given a tiny pink basket with Guatemalan coffee beans when I was a little girl. It was a gift from a missionary, and I was obsessed with that basket. I didn’t think about it for years-until I’d placed my first order for green coffee beans in 2019.”

The fox in the business name reflects her affinity for the animal.

As for future plans, Hawkins remains open, stating,”There are no plans at this time to open a brick and mortar, but I’m always open to possibilities and bigger dreams. I love the community of Fairview, and it really is my privilege to serve them and get to know them.”

You can find 2727 Fairview Boulevard from Wednesday-Saturday, 6:30 am – 12:30 pm. On the menu, the coffee truck offers hot coffee, lattes, cold brew, and a selection of hot teas and flavored waters.

Hawkins added, “Coffee beans are one of the most heavily sprayed crops in the world, and it’s important I provide quality coffee to my customers who mean as much to me as the farmers I’ll never meet. My beans are always organic. My syrups are also homemade using quality ingredients, and because I love teas as well as coffee, they are a part of the menu as well.”

When you drink a cup of coffee, a portion of the proceeds goes to help inner-city youth stay out of gangs in Guatemalan cities and farmers who treat their laborers fairly.

