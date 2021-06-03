How a Local Ranch Ignites Hope With Horses

By
Press Release
-
Freedom Reigns Ranch
photo from Freedom Reigns Ranch

Freedom Reigns Ranch has a mission is to ignite hope with the help of a horse. The ministry, a Christian faith-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization, provides free-of-charge sessions that bring together one child, one horse, and one mentor. Healthy self-image, loving relationships, trust, and boundaries are built through activities that can include riding and farm chores.

The organization held a special event in downtown Franklin on May 15 to demonstrate how pairing rescued horses with children who have experienced trauma or other life challenges can transform lives.

The demonstration was led by founder and executive director, Carissa Ramsdell, along with a horse named Freedom. Watching the horse prance and play in complete trust with Carissa, it was hard to believe that the beautiful palomino was rescued from a dog pen, without food or water, behind an abandoned house in middle Tennessee. Freedom’s transformation from a frightened and neglected animal to a trusting, beloved session horse helps the children learn how to overcome their own trauma experiences to allow healing.

An amazing lineup of professional musicians donated their talent, making it a music-filled occasion. Tecia Hedden kicked off the event with a song written especially for Freedom Reigns. Caitlin Quisenberry sang Amazing Grace and then a few of her own songs. Leni Black sang and played guitar.  Madison Stuart sang and played guitar for three of her own songs. The Jolly String Quartet provided sound and staging for the event, as well as performing a wide range of music. For a finale, the musicians came together to perform the hymn, “I’ll Fly Away”.

The fantastic green space, located in the heart of downtown Franklin, was generously provided by Bucky, Beth, and Preston Ingram.

The event launches a new chapter in the ministry, The Legacy Campaign, that seeks donors to purchase or provide a dedicated lease of ranch property for the ministry’s permanent home. Currently, the ministry serves an average of 54 children per month, maintains 8 horses, and provides 2,000+ volunteer hours. These constraints severely limit the number of children served, and a waiting list of more than a year prevents many children from entering the program when they need it the most.

More information about Freedom Reigns Ranch and the FRR Legacy Campaign can be found by visiting www.freedomreignsranch.com

