House of Bread in Nolensville is Now Open

House of Bread, a new bakery in Nolensville, is officially open. The bakery is now serving the community with fresh bread, sandwiches, pastries, and more, all made in-house.

In January, House of Bread announced its new location via social media, sharing construction updates throughout the process. Yesterday, the bakery confirmed they are finally open to the public, stating “Many of you will be glad to know that we are no longer teasing by posting these pictures. It’s all yours!”

House of Bread is located at 7186 Nolensville Road at Hillside Center. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 6:30 am – 6:30 pm, Saturday 8 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, 9 am – 4 pm.

The first location of House of Bread opened in California back in 1996. There are currently five locations, this is the first in Tennessee. The franchise was started by Sheila McCann in 1996 in San Luis Obispo, California. The Nolensville franchise location is locally owned by Tim and Emily Witcher, who saw an unmet need in the community.

“We love Nolensville and were looking to leverage our corporate business experience in a way that would allow us to serve our community by fulfilling an unmet need. It’s not just about baking bread for us, but creating value for customers, suppliers, and the community as a whole,” stated Tim and Emily Witcher in a previous release.

For the latest updates, visit House of Bread Nolensville on Facebook.