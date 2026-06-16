House-Made Pasta, Wood-Fired Pizza and a Full Bar — Lupo Notte Is Coming to Green Hills

Southern Land Company, a Nashville-based national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use and master-planned communities, announced the opening of Lupo Notte, the company’s first ground-up, affiliate-owned and operated restaurant concept. More Eat & Drink News

Set to open later this summer at 2035 Richard Jones Road at Southern Land Company’s flagship mixed-use community, Vertis Green Hills, Lupo Notte will offer elevated Italian favorites featuring house-made pasta, pizzas, daily specials, and entrees incorporating locally sourced ingredients in a stunningly designed space with natural light and a refined contemporary decor. It marks Southern Land Company’s first full-service restaurant open to the public and represents a strategic evolution of the company’s long-standing commitment to placemaking and curated experiences. Southern Land Company owns and operates dining facilities at Westhaven Golf Club in Franklin.

“For 40 years, Southern Land Company has been focused on creating exceptional places for people to live, gather, and connect,” said Tim Downey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Land Company. “With the launch of Lupo Notte, we saw an opportunity to take that philosophy further by delivering an upscale dining concept and experience that reflects the same level of quality, intentionality, and hospitality that our award-winning communities are known for.”

When a previous restaurant within Vertis closed, Southern Land Company leadership envisioned a replacement tenant that would serve residents, businesses, and neighbors well and become a go-to destination.

Lupo Notte will offer just under 3,100 square feet of dining space, featuring an open kitchen and a full-service bar. There will be seating for 110 guests indoors, including nearly 20 seats at the bar and kitchen counter, plus an additional 30 seats for outdoor dining.

Designed by the renowned Nashville-based firm, HASTINGS Architecture, in collaboration with SLC’s award-winning in-house design team, the restaurant will introduce a newly constructed glass entrance accessible from the Vertis Green Hill central courtyard, reorienting the dining experience within Vertis while creating a bright, inviting destination for residents and visitors alike.

Sale has a decorated culinary career, having served as culinary director at Ace Hotels and overseeing the menus and kitchens of several notable New York establishments, including Le Bernadin and BR Guest Hospitality, such as Blue Fin, Blue Water Grill, Isabella’s, and Primehouse New York.

Guests at Lupo Notte can expect to enjoy shareable plates such as wagyu beef carpaccio and signature Lupo meatballs, alongside fresh seafood, creative house-made pasta dishes, and 12-inch pizzas prepared in a top-of-the-line, three-deck oven designed to maintain uninterrupted cooking and crisp results. Specialty cocktails and thoughtfully selected wine offerings will complement the menu, helping the restaurant transition seamlessly from a daytime neighborhood staple to a vibrant evening destination.

Lupo Notte will be open daily for lunch and dinner service.

Nashville’s own Christoper Polley will serve as Lupo Notte’s Executive Chef. With an established track record of overseeing and opening fast-paced kitchens and high-end restaurants that range from True Food Kitchen to the Twelve-Thirty Club, Chef Polley is sure to bring his deep experience to the table. Nashville restaurant veteran David Rehrmann will serve as General Manager at Lupo Notte. Rehrmann has managed several local popular restaurants, including The 404 Kitchen, V Modern Italian, and Zuzu.

Hiring has commenced for various positions at Lupo Notte. Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their resumes here. To get all the latest updates, visit www.luponotte.com, and follow along on Instagram at LupoNotteNashville.