House Fire Reported in Spring Hill Sunday

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, fire units were dispatched to the Southern Springs neighborhood for a home on fire.

Units arrived to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Also, the fire had made its way over to the side of the neighboring home.

Multiple attack lines were immediately put into place to save the neighboring home and began attacking the fire on the primary house.

The fire was brought under control after an exhaustive effort by all companies on the scene. Crews operated for approximately 2 hours.

No injures were reported.