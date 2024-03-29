House Fire Claims Life of an Elderly Woman in Williamson Co.

Williamson County Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:30 AM on March 29th from a caller who stated their house on Albany Drive just outside of Franklin was on fire and that her 84-year-old mother was still inside the home.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Arrington Fire and Rescue, Franklin Fire, Williamson Fire and Emergency Services, Williamson Health EMS, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the call. WCSO Deputies were first on scene to find the home completely engulfed in flames and were unable to enter the structure. Firefighters were also unable to enter the structure due to the amount of fire and roof collapse.

While the fire hydrants worked properly, more water was needed due to the size of the fire.

Three people were able to escape the home on their own, but one elderly female was unable to escape and sadly was found deceased.

The fire investigation is still active at this time as to the cause of the fire.

Three occupants were displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.