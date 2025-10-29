Hotel Restaurant Scores 67 in Latest Health Inspection

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024

The Tennessee Department of Health conducted a routine food service inspection at Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant on October 27, 2025. The inspection lasted from 2:06 PM to 3:15 PM and resulted in a score of 67. Inspectors identified multiple violations related to food safety practices, temperature control, and equipment maintenance. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment: Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
Location: 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee
Inspection Date: October 27, 2025
Inspection Score: 67
Embargoed Food: 20 lbs

Violations Found:

The inspection identified 10 violations with no repeat violations. Issues included improper handwashing procedures, severely dented cans in dry storage, improper food storage with raw beef steaks stored over apples, uncovered coffee filters in the server area, unapproved scoop stored in seasonings, malfunctioning dishwasher requiring manual advancement of racks, and wastewater leaking from the bottom of the dishwasher.

Critical Violations:

Critical violations included an employee handling raw hamburger and changing gloves without washing hands (corrected on-site through employee training), raw hamburger held at improper temperature of 50°F in the reach-in cooler under the grill (1 lb embargoed), improperly packaged reduced oxygen packaging short ribs sealed with air in the bag dated three days prior (4 lbs embargoed), and an incomplete consumer advisory where undercooked items were not identified on the menu despite having the advisory statement.

Recent Inspection Scores:

  • October 27, 2025: 67 (Routine)
  • April 23, 2025: 97 (Follow-Up)
  • April 23, 2025: 92 (Routine)
  • December 10, 2024: 99 (Routine)
  • April 24, 2024: 97 (Follow-Up)
  • April 24, 2024: 92 (Routine)
  • November 29, 2023: 98 (Follow-Up)
  • November 29, 2023: 93 (Routine)
  • April 17, 2023: 99 (Follow-Up)
  • April 17, 2023: 94 (Routine)
  • November 15, 2022: 97 (Routine)
NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant67700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Popeyes721800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Ice Point Cafe791113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Penn Station Subs82102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/27/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen874000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse882029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine10/24/2025
BB's BBQ89228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/24/2025
Grecian Pizzeria922003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up10/24/2025
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant941709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up10/28/2025
Biscuit Love Franklin LLC94132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
Wicked Slice Mobile Unit944000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine10/28/2025
The Country Boy944141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up10/23/2025

