Hotel Restaurant Scores 67 in Latest Health Inspection

The Tennessee Department of Health conducted a routine food service inspection at Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant on October 27, 2025. The inspection lasted from 2:06 PM to 3:15 PM and resulted in a score of 67. Inspectors identified multiple violations related to food safety practices, temperature control, and equipment maintenance.
Establishment: Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
Location: 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee
Inspection Date: October 27, 2025
Inspection Score: 67
Embargoed Food: 20 lbs
Violations Found:
The inspection identified 10 violations with no repeat violations. Issues included improper handwashing procedures, severely dented cans in dry storage, improper food storage with raw beef steaks stored over apples, uncovered coffee filters in the server area, unapproved scoop stored in seasonings, malfunctioning dishwasher requiring manual advancement of racks, and wastewater leaking from the bottom of the dishwasher.
Critical Violations:
Critical violations included an employee handling raw hamburger and changing gloves without washing hands (corrected on-site through employee training), raw hamburger held at improper temperature of 50°F in the reach-in cooler under the grill (1 lb embargoed), improperly packaged reduced oxygen packaging short ribs sealed with air in the bag dated three days prior (4 lbs embargoed), and an incomplete consumer advisory where undercooked items were not identified on the menu despite having the advisory statement.
Recent Inspection Scores:
- October 27, 2025: 67 (Routine)
- April 23, 2025: 97 (Follow-Up)
- April 23, 2025: 92 (Routine)
- December 10, 2024: 99 (Routine)
- April 24, 2024: 97 (Follow-Up)
- April 24, 2024: 92 (Routine)
- November 29, 2023: 98 (Follow-Up)
- November 29, 2023: 93 (Routine)
- April 17, 2023: 99 (Follow-Up)
- April 17, 2023: 94 (Routine)
- November 15, 2022: 97 (Routine)
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|67
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Popeyes
|72
|1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Ice Point Cafe
|79
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Penn Station Subs
|82
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/27/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|87
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|88
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|BB's BBQ
|89
|228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/24/2025
|Grecian Pizzeria
|92
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/24/2025
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|94
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/28/2025
|Biscuit Love Franklin LLC
|94
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|Wicked Slice Mobile Unit
|94
|4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|10/28/2025
|The Country Boy
|94
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|10/23/2025
