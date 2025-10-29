Hotel Restaurant Scores 67 in Latest Health Inspection

The Tennessee Department of Health conducted a routine food service inspection at Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant on October 27, 2025. The inspection lasted from 2:06 PM to 3:15 PM and resulted in a score of 67. Inspectors identified multiple violations related to food safety practices, temperature control, and equipment maintenance. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment: Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant

Location: 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee

Inspection Date: October 27, 2025

Inspection Score: 67

Embargoed Food: 20 lbs

Violations Found:

The inspection identified 10 violations with no repeat violations. Issues included improper handwashing procedures, severely dented cans in dry storage, improper food storage with raw beef steaks stored over apples, uncovered coffee filters in the server area, unapproved scoop stored in seasonings, malfunctioning dishwasher requiring manual advancement of racks, and wastewater leaking from the bottom of the dishwasher.

Critical Violations:

Critical violations included an employee handling raw hamburger and changing gloves without washing hands (corrected on-site through employee training), raw hamburger held at improper temperature of 50°F in the reach-in cooler under the grill (1 lb embargoed), improperly packaged reduced oxygen packaging short ribs sealed with air in the bag dated three days prior (4 lbs embargoed), and an incomplete consumer advisory where undercooked items were not identified on the menu despite having the advisory statement.

Recent Inspection Scores:

October 27, 2025: 67 (Routine)

April 23, 2025: 97 (Follow-Up)

April 23, 2025: 92 (Routine)

December 10, 2024: 99 (Routine)

April 24, 2024: 97 (Follow-Up)

April 24, 2024: 92 (Routine)

November 29, 2023: 98 (Follow-Up)

November 29, 2023: 93 (Routine)

April 17, 2023: 99 (Follow-Up)

April 17, 2023: 94 (Routine)

November 15, 2022: 97 (Routine)

Name Score Address Type Date Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant 67 700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Popeyes 72 1800 Galleria Blvd 3050 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Ice Point Cafe 79 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Penn Station Subs 82 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/27/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 87 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 88 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 BB's BBQ 89 228 New Hwy 96 W Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/24/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 92 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 10/24/2025 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 94 1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 10/28/2025 Biscuit Love Franklin LLC 94 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 Wicked Slice Mobile Unit 94 4000 Golf Club Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 10/28/2025 The Country Boy 94 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 10/23/2025

