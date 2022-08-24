Hotel Fraye, Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens in Nashville’s Midtown Neighborhood

Hotel Fraye Nashville, Curio Collection by Hilton, debuts in Nashville’s buzzy Midtown neighborhood on August 18, 2022. Developed by Eagle Realty in partnership with Greystar and Whitman Peterson with Concord Hospitality Enterprises, Hotel Fraye joins the diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 120 Curio Collection by Hilton hotels worldwide, a brand of one-of-a-kind properties hand-picked for their distinct character. The hotel will be managed by award-winning hotel management company Concord Hospitality Enterprises.

The 200-room Hotel Fraye encompasses a signature ground-floor restaurant alongside a lively lobby, swank rooftop bar and lounge, and amenities such as a cabana-clad pool and modern oversized fitness center featuring the latest Peloton technology and a yoga studio. Guest rooms embody chic urbanism, blending industrial accents such as concrete high ceilings, exposed brick and minimalist metal furnishings with lavish design touches, automatic sensory lighting, and uniquely curated furniture pieces. With nearly 6,000 square feet of event space, the seventh floor includes an outdoor terrace with a unique view of the city.

Hotel Fraye intentionally sets the stage for guests to discover their own Nashville story, however that unfolds, from taking in Southern flavors at the hotel’s rooftop bar, to getting the inside scoop on the city’s best vintage shopping from the concierge. Through curated partnerships and programming, the hotel becomes the catalyst for city and self-discovery.

“Hotel Fraye is a celebration of all the elements that have propelled Nashville to a global stage. From its world-class dining to its artist community to its cool attitude, the best of the city is experienced here,” says general manager Richard Rose. “Come as you are, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

“Hotel Fraye not only marks the brand’s debut in Nashville, but also Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in the city, and we are excited to see the continued growth of this one-of-a-kind collection,” says Jenna Hackett, global brand head of Canopy by Hilton and Curio & Tapestry Collections by Hilton.

GRIT MEETS GLAMOUR

Designed by R2L and constructed by JE Dunn, the interiors were tailored by award-winning EOA Group drawing inspiration from Nashville’s colorful history, courageous spirit, and progressive culture, with subtle details alluding to a woman’s journey to carve her own path as a vanguard in Music City. EOA partnered with DAC Art Consulting to curate the artwork of her journey. The interiors feature bold patterns, eclectic compositions, and ornate marble accents. Glamourous chandeliers and funky light fixtures vary by each room and add moments of sparkle representative of gemstones and jewelry that are iconic in the South. Public spaces and guest rooms tout graffiti murals, fashion editorial–style photography and abstract art pieces, all alluding to a female muse. Even Hotel Fraye’s opening date – 102 years after the 1920 ratification of the 19th amendment, where Tennessee played a pivotal role in securing a woman’s right to vote – guides discovery into Nashville’s bold past, present and future.

SIP AND SAVOR

Hotel Fraye’s restaurant and bar concepts include the seventh-floor Eddie Ate Dynamite, a posh rooftop bar and lounge with indoor and outdoor spaces, and Gathre, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Executive chef Tony Fraske’s partnerships with regional farms illustrate a Tennessee to table approach throughout menus.

Eddie Ate Dynamite tips its hat to music with EAD, known to musicians as the beginning of EADGBE, the standard mnemonic for tuning a guitar. The rooftop features live music from up-and-coming stars seven days a week against the twinkling backdrop of Nashville’s skyline. Trendy cocktails and light bites harmonize with a sophisticated ambiance blended with mod design.

Boasting sensational interiors, Gathre offers a progressive twist on modern American cuisine rooted in the region. An oversized bronzed sculpture of stag antlers tower over the bar bridging the space between the lobby and restaurant, while other standout elements reflect Nashville’s equestrian culture, from rope-light chandeliers emulating a bridle and reins, to horse head iron door knockers artistically displayed throughout dining spaces.

Exclusive to hotel guests and residences of Fallyn, the adjoining residential building also developed by Greystar, the Pool Deck offers poolside dining and drinking, plus more robust catering services for cabanas.

BUSINESS MEETS ADVENTURE

Hotel Fraye meetings and event spaces are spread across four rooms on the seventh floor, including a 3,000-square-foot ballroom with capacity for 275. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, floor-to-ceiling windows, and playful décor, each room has a distinguished personality, with enhancements such as a King Hospitality Suite and a photogenic living wall located steps away.

Also among the business amenities is the X-Chair, the first of its kind in any hotel property, which brings 21st-century technology and design to business meetings, enabling users to fine tune their comfort level with massage features and the option for a heated or cooled seat.

Hotel Fraye, Curio Collection by Hilton, is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 friendly and reliable brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits and rewards, including access to the industry-leading Hilton Honors app.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit hotelfrayenashville.com.