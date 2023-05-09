Hotel Employee Faces Burglary, Assault Charges After Entering Man’s Room

From Metro Nashville Police Department:

David Neal, 52, has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault after a March 30 incident in which he entered a guest’s room at the Hilton Hotel, 121 4th Avenue South, where he was employed as a night manager.

Neal made a key card that he used to enter the guest’s room around 5 a.m. The man reported that he woke up to find Neal sucking on his toes. He immediately confronted Neal who he recognized as the person who had, the day before, come into his room with a second employee to address an issue that he was having with his TV.

Responding officers spoke with Neal who admitted that he entered the room but claimed he did so due to the smell of smoke and that he was checking on the victim. He did not report this issue to security nor were there any other reports about a smell of smoke in the hotel. When asked where room key was, Neal said he threw it away. The room key was not recovered.

Investigation by Central Precinct detectives resulted in warrants being issued against Neal. He was arrested today at his Lebanon, Tennessee, residence.

Neal remains jailed on $27,000 bond.

