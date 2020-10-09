Hot Start Has One Team in the Win Column in BGA vs FRA Matchup

Week 8 of the high school football season saw the BGA Wildcats traveling to take on the FRA Cougars. Both teams entered this matchup trying to turn things around as both teams are on 3 game losing streaks.

BGA, 1-4, had not played a game since falling to CPA at home 35-10. FRA, 1-3, entered having given up 30 or more points in 3 straight games.

BGA received the ball first and took the ball down the field on the opening drive and punched it in for the first score of the night. After a successful PAT, BGA took an early lead 7-0.

The Wildcats added two more first quarter touchdowns to take control of this game early. At the end of the first, it was BGA 21, FRA 0.

The Cougars would not be shutout though as the opening possession of the second quarter, FRA took it down the field and scored a touchdown. That is how the first half ended, 21-7 BGA.

In the third quarter, neither team could gain momentum and the quarter ended without either team scoring.

Then in the fourth quarter, FRA kept things close by scoring another touchdown to cut the score to 21-14. FRA got the ball back and had a chance to knot things up late in the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars threw an interception and BGA took over deep in their own territory with a 7 point lead.

The Wildcats ran out the rest of the clock and held on for victory.

In this matchup, one team’s losing streak would come to an end while the other would fall even further in the hole. BGA was the team that managed to pull themselves out of the losing streak. They improve to 2-4.

Meanwhile, the Cougars of FRA have to regroup and look to next week. They fall to 1-4.

