Hot Shots of Tennessee Earns 20 Top 3 Finishes in National Championship

Six members of the Hot Shots of Tennessee competition jump rope team, based in Franklin, TN, earned 20 top-3 finishes during the American Jump Rope Federation (AMJRF) Virtual National Championship live-streamed July 23-25 on Twitch. Athletes from across the U.S. submitted videos of their speed and freestyle jump rope routines, which were adjudicated by a virtual judging panel. The top six videos in each event were shown with live commentary, and final scores were announced during the Livestream.

All the Hot Shots placed in at least one event for the Grand National Championship. To qualify for Grand Nationals in an event, jumpers’ scores must be in the top six overall scores, regardless of age division, meaning that final placements in Grand Nationals represent the best routines nationwide.

Each of the six Hot Shots competitors also earned places on the inaugural U.S. National Jump Rope Team. Olivia Byrd, William Pogue, Keren Rosen, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert, and Jacob Weatherford will represent the United States at the International Jump Rope Union (IJRU) World Championships in October, competing virtually in multiple freestyle and speed events. The jumpers are all current students or recent graduates of Franklin High School.

Hot Shots results from the American Jump Rope Federation Virtual National Championship

1st place – Double Dutch Speed Relay, Mixed 19 and older

In this two-minute event, each of the four athletes jumps in the ropes for 30 seconds and turns for two 30-second rounds.

Olivia Byrd, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford

1st place – Pairs Freestyle, Mixed 16-18 and 1st place in Grand Nationals

William Pogue, Keren Rosen

1st place – Wheel Pairs Freestyle, Mixed 19 and older and 3rd place in Grand Nationals

Wheel is a style of jump rope that includes two people with two ropes. Each jumper has one handle from their own rope, and one handle from their partner’s rope.

Sara Smith, Jacob Weatherford

1st place – Double Dutch Single Freestyle, Mixed 19 and older and 2nd place in Grand Nationals

Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford

1st Place – Double Dutch Pairs Freestyle, Mixed 19 and older and 2nd place in Grand Nationals

In Pairs Double Dutch, there are two people in the ropes and two turners.

Olivia Byrd, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford

1st place – Double Dutch Triad Freestyle, Mixed 19 and older and 2nd place in Grand Nationals

In Double Dutch Triad, there are three people in the ropes and two turners.

William Pogue, Keren Rosen, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford

2nd place – Single Rope Speed Relay, Mixed 19 and older and 2nd place in Grand Nationals

In this event, each of the four athletes jumps for 30 seconds, one after the other in relay style, for a total of two minutes.

Olivia Byrd, Sara Smith, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford

2nd place – Double Dutch Speed Sprint, Mixed 19 and older

In this event, one athlete jumps for 60 seconds as the other two turn.

Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert, Jacob Weatherford

2nd place – Pairs Freestyle, Mixed 19 and older and 6th place in Grand Nationals

Sara Smith, Jacob Weatherford

2nd place – Wheel Pairs Freestyle, Female 19 and older and 5th place in Grand Nationals

Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert

3rd place – Single Rope Speed Sprint, Male 19 and older

Jacob Weatherford

3rd place – Single Rope Double Unders, Mixed 19 and older

In this event, each jumper completes as many double unders as possible in 30 seconds. A double under is when the rope passes under the jumper’s feet twice during one jump.

Sara Smith, Jacob Weatherford

3rd place – Single Rope Double Unders, Female 19 and older

Olivia Byrd, Delaney Talbert

3rd place – Single Rope Individual Freestyle, Male 19 and older

Jacob Weatherford

Members of the Hot Shots have previously earned gold medals at the World Jump Rope Championship, appeared on the nationally syndicated Pickler & Ben television show, and represented the sport of jump rope at The Arnold Sports Festival USA, also known as the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival. For more information about the Hot Shots team, like us on Facebook at Hot Shots TN Jump Rope, or follow us on Twitter @hotshotsjumpTN. For more information about the sport of jump rope, visit https://ijru.sport/or http://www.amjrf.com/.