Hot Plate Ignites Fire at Franklin Home, Displacing Family of Three

An unattended hot plate being used to heat a scented candle is believed to have ignited a house fire Sunday evening that displaced a family of three in the Buckingham subdivision.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 7:22 PM to the two-story residence on Sir Winston Place. According to Deputy Fire Marshal Jerry Thomas, the family was downstairs when they heard popping and cracking noises. Upon investigation, they discovered a fire in an upstairs bedroom. One family member used a fire extinguisher, and another threw water on the flames, knocking down much of the fire before evacuating the home.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find the occupants outside, and the interior filled with heavy smoke and high heat. Crews extinguished the remaining fire, then opened sections of the ceiling and drywall to check for extension, confirming the fire had not spread to the attic or other areas. They also ventilated the home to remove smoke.

Deputy Fire Marshal Thomas said the fire started in a bedroom where a scented candle was left heating unattended on an electric hot plate. The device had been placed on a dresser on top of a placemat, which appeared to be the first item ignited. He also reported that the home had no working smoke alarms. Several alarms had been removed, and the remaining devices were non-functioning.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. One resident sustained a minor injury while attempting to fight the fire and was treated on scene and released. No other injuries were reported.

The Franklin Fire Department reminds you that working smoke alarms cut the chance of dying in a fire in half. You need smoke alarms on every level of your home, in every bedroom, and outside every sleeping area. Even if you have smoke alarms, if they’re more than 10 years old, it’s time for them to be replaced.

