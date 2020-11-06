Hot Offensive Start Helps Lead to Win in Independence vs LaVergne

The Independence Eagles drew a first round playoff matchup against the LaVergne Wolverines. The Eagles finished the regular season 6-2 after they lost to Ravenwood last week 28-14.

Independence bounced back in a big way, with a big win over LaVergne 49-14.

Independence received the ball first. Independence marched down the field on the opening possession and score a touchdown with a pass from Campbell to Lockwood to go up 7-0.

Independence would get the ball back and again score on a passing touchdown. This time Campbell connected with Morrical to go up 14-0. That would be the score at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Independence added to their lead with a short run from Hartwell. The Eagles led 21-0 early in the second quarter. LaVergne drove down the field and ended up scoring their first touchdown of the game to cut the Independence lead to 21-7.

On the following Independence drive, Campbell threw his third passing touchdown of the night as he hit Wilson to take a 28-7 lead in the first half. Just before the halftime buzzer, Campbell connected with Wilson again for Wilson’s second receiving touchdown of the night. They led 35-7.

On the opening drive of the second half, LaVergne drove down the field and scored a touchdown to make it 35-14. LaVergne would onside kick the ensuing kickoff. The Wolverines recovered it. They had a chance to cut the lead even more.

The Independence defense held their own and LaVergne could not score after the onside kick. However, on the following drive the Eagles fumbled the ball back to LaVergne.

Independence stopped LaVergne again. On the following drive, Hartwell scored his second rushing touchdown on the night. This time from twenty-two yards out to make it 42-14.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles got the ball back and made quick work with it. They scored on a run from West to increase their lead to 49-14. The running clock was put into play at this point. That was how the game ended.

Independence will take on either Cane Ridge or Brentwood next week on November 13th.

