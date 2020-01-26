Hot Country Knights, the band who proclaims to bring back country music to the 90s, released their debut single.

The single “Pick Her Up” features a couple of 90s icons starting with country music star Travis Tritt. And in the music video, you’ll see Tiffani Thiessen, known for her roles in Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210.

“Travis Tritt is our longtime spirit animal and we have spent many a long night in the back of the van dreaming of working with or maybe even FOR Tiffani,” explained bandleader Doug Douglason (Dierks Bentley) in a statement. “When UMG finally came around and signed us…they were two of our demands for the music video.”

“When the @hotcountryknights asked me to be a part of their music video for our new single, #PickHerUp… I wasn’t sure what to think. I’m glad I said yes. What a blast ! Have fun with this!” shared Tritt on Facebook.

The Hot Country Knights are comprised of band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason aka Dierks Bentley, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

With tongue firmly in cheek, the Hot Country Knights revive a comedic element which has long been integral to the Country genre, but has rarely been seen since the days of Grand Ole Opry stars like String Bean Akeman, Minnie Pearl and others.