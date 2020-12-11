Where to Find Hot Chocolate Bombs

The hottest holiday trend for 2020 is hot chocolate bombs. Made popular on Tik Tok, the hollow chocolate ball of goodness is filled with cocoa powder and marshmallows that melt in a cup of warm milk.

You can find these at big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, and Costco. However, we’ve put together a list of local places selling hot chocolate bombs.

If you know of other retailers that carry hot chocolate bombs, send us an email at [email protected]