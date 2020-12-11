Where to Find Hot Chocolate Bombs

The hottest holiday trend for 2020 is hot chocolate bombs. Made popular on Tik Tok, the hollow chocolate ball of goodness is filled with cocoa powder and marshmallows that melt in a cup of warm milk.
You can find these at big-box retailers like Target, Walmart, and Costco. However, we’ve put together a list of local places selling hot chocolate bombs.
If you know of other retailers that carry hot chocolate bombs, send us an email at [email protected]
1Sugar Drop
574 Franklin Road, Franklin
629-202-6949
Hours Monday – Wednesday, 8 am – 5 pm, Thursday – Saturday, 8 am – 7 pm
They carry a Puffle (from Pandy Cotton Candy), which is a chocolate ball with flavored cotton candy inside.
The Mockingbird Restaurant
3035 Reserve Boulevard, Spring Hill
931-487-9787
Hours- Wednesday – Friday, 3 pm – 9 pm, Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, Sunday 10 am – 2:30 pm
They are selling chocolate bombs available to purchase.
2Sugar Magnolia Bakeshop
Home-based (out of Spring Hill) bakery featuring hot cocoa bombs, custom cakes, cookies and more. Sugar Magnolia is hosting porch pop-ups on December 12, 19, 23 and 30 from 1pm – 6pm on their porch at 103 Shirebrook Circle.
Place your order online here.
3Baxter’s Mercantile
120 West 7th Street, Columbia
931-398-6542
Hours-Monday – Thursday, 10 am – 5 pm, Friday, Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm, Sunday noon – 5 pm
Baxter’s Mercantile in Columbia is now carrying chocolate bombs.
4Glitz and Grace Confections and More
Online bakery selling chocolate bombs. In addition to chocolate bombs, they have a gift set that includes a hot chocolate bomb and mug, cookie kits, and even a create your own hot chocolate bomb kit.
Place your order online here.
5Pandy Cotton Candy
Check out these Pandy Cotton Candy Puffles, their version of a chocolate bomb which contains a chocolate bomb with a cotton candy center. On their website, you can place a special order using dark, white, or red chocolate and a variety of flavors.
Place your order here.
You for sure need to add Cocamac at my little Tokyo kitchen. Her designs are so unique! Grinch, unicorns, peppermint. A gallon sized hot chocolate bomb. She is on Instagram and Facebook. She lives in Cherry Grove, Spring Hill. Thank you