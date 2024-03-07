Hot bats Lead the Way as Blue Raiders Overpower Redhawks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — March 5, 2024 – Middle Tennessee baseball batted around the order twice in the game’s first three innings, jumping out to an early lead to never trail in their midweek matchup against Southeast Missouri, winning 8-2 at Capaha Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Cale Vinson led all Blue Raiders with three hits on Tuesday, going 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, a double and a stolen base. Galloway finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Gabe Jennings was the perfect table setter at the top of the lineup, going 2-for-4 while scoring a team-high three runs. Trace Phillips and Luke Vinson also recorded multi-hit games against SEMO.

