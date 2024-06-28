Hot Air Balloon & Laser Show is Coming to Franklin This Fall

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Nashville Hot Air Balloon Fest

The Nashville Balloon and Laser Show will visit Franklin at Berry Farms, 5005 Captain Freeman Way on October 4th and 5th.

It will be an event where you can watch the hot air balloons inflate and take a tethered ride.

Live entertainment, craft, and food vendors will also be present at the event.

At 9 p.m., the grand finale each night after dusk will be a fantastic Hot Air Balloon Glow & Laser show, in which all the balloons will light up in unison with crowd-participatory “Count Downs.”

This show incorporates music and visually stunning coordinated burns by the Hot Air Balloons and lasers which create a glow.

Bring your blankets, chairs and umbrellas and set up your own perfect viewing spot.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what's trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
