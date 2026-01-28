Host the Ultimate Big Game Spread with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The big game is almost here and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping fans prepare with legit pit-smoked wings, ribs and championship style barbecue. Whether you are tuning in for the football, the halftime show or the commercials, Dickey’s has game-day food covered.

Whether hosting a full house or making your own barbecuterie board, the world’s largest barbecue restaurant provides customizable offerings so every guest can enjoy slow-smoked bbq while watching the champion action unfold.

Catering to enjoy during the Big Game include:

Gridiron Wings & Ribs: A combo of 24 Wings, 18 Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw Rolls, Dickey’s famous Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.

A combo of 24 Wings, 18 Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw Rolls, Dickey’s famous Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing. Touchdown Sliders: Slider platter comes stacked with 24 mini BBQ sandwiches, piled high with your chose of Slow-Smoked meat, pickles, onions and Barbecue Sauce.

Slider platter comes stacked with 24 mini BBQ sandwiches, piled high with your chose of Slow-Smoked meat, pickles, onions and Barbecue Sauce. Picnic Pack: Choice of one slow-smoked meat (1 lb), two large sides, four rolls and Barbecue Sauce

Choice of one slow-smoked meat (1 lb), two large sides, four rolls and Barbecue Sauce Family Pack: Choice of two meats (1 lb. each), three medium sides, six rolls and Barbecue Sauce.

Choice of two meats (1 lb. each), three medium sides, six rolls and Barbecue Sauce. XL Pack: Choice of 3 meats (1 lb. each), with four medium home-style sides, 8 Rolls and Barbecue Sauce.

Whatever the choice, be sure to pre-order online or through the Dickey’s app using the code BIGGAME10 now through Tuesday, February 3rd for $10 off $55+ orders at participating locations.

For more information, visit Dickeys.com or follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on social media.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email