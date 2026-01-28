Host the Ultimate Big Game Spread with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The big game is almost here and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping fans prepare with legit pit-smoked wings, ribs and championship style barbecue. Whether you are tuning in for the football, the halftime show or the commercials, Dickey’s has game-day food covered.
Whether hosting a full house or making your own barbecuterie board, the world’s largest barbecue restaurant provides customizable offerings so every guest can enjoy slow-smoked bbq while watching the champion action unfold.
Catering to enjoy during the Big Game include:
- Gridiron Wings & Ribs: A combo of 24 Wings, 18 Ribs, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw Rolls, Dickey’s famous Barbecue Sauce and ranch dressing.
- Touchdown Sliders: Slider platter comes stacked with 24 mini BBQ sandwiches, piled high with your chose of Slow-Smoked meat, pickles, onions and Barbecue Sauce.
- Picnic Pack: Choice of one slow-smoked meat (1 lb), two large sides, four rolls and Barbecue Sauce
- Family Pack: Choice of two meats (1 lb. each), three medium sides, six rolls and Barbecue Sauce.
- XL Pack: Choice of 3 meats (1 lb. each), with four medium home-style sides, 8 Rolls and Barbecue Sauce.
Whatever the choice, be sure to pre-order online or through the Dickey’s app using the code BIGGAME10 now through Tuesday, February 3rd for $10 off $55+ orders at participating locations.
