Hospital Lockdown Ends: Fugitive Sex Offender Not Found at Saint Thomas West

UPDATE: 12:45PM –

The lockdown at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West (4220 Harding Pike, Nashville) has been lifted as law enforcement did not find the suspect they are searching for, reports WSMV.

Reports say that after a search of the hospital, law enforcement determined the suspect was no longer in the facility or on the hospital campus. No one was harmed.

Original Story:

Law enforcement from multiple counties are searching for a sex offender who is reportedly hiding at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, reports WKRN.

It has been reported that Metro Nashville Police Department officers are assisting Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies in apprehending the man who reportedly fled from officers and led them on a pursuit.

That pursuit ended with the man reportedly hiding at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

This is a developing story.

