HOSA Students Headed to International Competition

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo by WCS

Heath Occupation Science Association (HOSA) students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference March 31 through April 2.

The students tested their skills and knowledge in leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finished in the top three are now eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.

Franklin High brought home three first-place awards with Joshua Fine earning first place in Pathophysiology; Tom Spruill earning first in Medical Spelling; and Liam Wittkopp placing first in Pharmacy Science.

From Page High, Sophia Smith won first place in Behavioral Health; Aarushi Moturi earned first place in Dental Terminology; Lily Espelet won first place in Clinical Specialty; Ella Arongino earned first place in Clinical Nursing; and Aslyn White, Maanit Kaushik, Allie Hamilton and Bailey Witt received first place in Biomedical Debate.

“We are so proud of everyone’s hard work,” said PHS teacher Sarah Statsenko. “They studied so much and worked so hard, and they were a wonderful bunch to be around.”

From Ravenwood High, Shawn Kumar earned first place in Health Informatics, and Manya Naresh was elected as the Middle-Tennessee Vice President representative to the 2025-26 HOSA State Executive Team.

HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry. Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Fariview High

EMT – Fifth Place

  • Josh Dawson
  • Leighton Varden

Franklin High

Pathophysiology – First Place

  • Joshua Fine

Medical Spelling – First Place

  • Tom Spruill

Pharmacy Science – First Place

  • Liam Wittkopp

Independence High

Clinical Specialty  – Second Place

  • Kelsey Boughner

Medical Law and Ethics – First Place

  • Abigail Farmer

Sports Medicine – Fifth Place

  • Malachi Ruiz

MRC (Medical Reserve Core) - Second Place

  • Isabella Van Hoveln
  • Ellen Kate Williams

Nolensville High

Medical Reading – Second Place

  • Marley Schuster

Biotechnology – Second Place

  • Sean Vornhagen

The following students placed in the top ten in academic recognition tests.

  • Dharani Bangaru- Occupational Health and Safety
  • Sarayu Reddy- Career Development, Chemistry, and  Leadership
  • Marley Schuster-Physics
  • Ana Sofia Salina-Ruelas-Physics
  • Manahil Seddiqee- Anatomy and Physiology
  • Allison Ham- Health Care Issues Exam

Anatomage Competition

  • Sean Vornhagen
  • Manahil Seddiqee
  • Mirola Nashed
  • Olivia Sturtevant

Third Place

  • Avery Judd
  • Sarayu Reddy
  • Layla McKinney

Page High

Behavioral Health – First Place

  • Sophia Smith

Dental Terminology – First Place

  • Aarushi Moturi

Biomedical Debate – First Place

  • Ashlyn White
  • Maanit Kaushik
  • Allie Hamilton
  • Bailey Witt

Clinical Specialty -First Place

  • Lily Espelet

Clinical Nursing – First Place

  • Ella Arongino

Medical Math – Second Place

  • Taylor Mims

Health Career Display – Second Place

  • Bailey Childress
  • Margot Cameron

CPR/First Aid – Fourth Place

  • Lauren McKnight
  • Josiella Segundo

Health Career Photography – Fifth Place

  • Simran Sani

Health Living – Fifth Place

  • Logan Garland

Ravenwood High

Manya Naresh was elected as the Middle-Tennessee Vice President representative to the 25-26 HOSA State Executive Team.

Dental Terminology – Second Place

  • Faiza Mohamed

Health Informatics -First Place

  • Shawn Kumar

Fifth in Medical Math – Fifth Place

  • Nolan Meyer

Prepared Speaking – Fourth Place

  • Tejas Patil

Creative Problem Solving – Third Place

  • Ishitha Nakka
  • Shyna Sharma
  • Rudra Tank
  • Keya Virmani

Fourth Place Health Education – Fourth Place

  • Alatia Croker
  • Tiya Desai
  • Ruhee Gupta
  • Julie Leong
  • Aishi Mehrotra
  • Peniel Ogunde

Parliamentary Procedure – Fifth Place

  • Zoya Awan
  • Joaquin Neeley
  • Krina Patel
  • Venkata Ranga
  • Eric Silva

