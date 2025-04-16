HOSA Students Headed to International Competition

Heath Occupation Science Association (HOSA) students around the district are preparing to compete against their international peers after winning awards at the Tennessee State Leadership Conference March 31 through April 2.

The students tested their skills and knowledge in leadership, teamwork, emergency preparedness and health sciences events. Students who finished in the top three are now eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference at the end of June.

Franklin High brought home three first-place awards with Joshua Fine earning first place in Pathophysiology; Tom Spruill earning first in Medical Spelling; and Liam Wittkopp placing first in Pharmacy Science.

From Page High, Sophia Smith won first place in Behavioral Health; Aarushi Moturi earned first place in Dental Terminology; Lily Espelet won first place in Clinical Specialty; Ella Arongino earned first place in Clinical Nursing; and Aslyn White, Maanit Kaushik, Allie Hamilton and Bailey Witt received first place in Biomedical Debate.

“We are so proud of everyone’s hard work,” said PHS teacher Sarah Statsenko. “They studied so much and worked so hard, and they were a wonderful bunch to be around.”

From Ravenwood High, Shawn Kumar earned first place in Health Informatics, and Manya Naresh was elected as the Middle-Tennessee Vice President representative to the 2025-26 HOSA State Executive Team.

HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry. Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories.

Fariview High

EMT – Fifth Place

Josh Dawson

Leighton Varden

Franklin High

Pathophysiology – First Place

Joshua Fine

Medical Spelling – First Place

Tom Spruill

Pharmacy Science – First Place

Liam Wittkopp

Independence High

Clinical Specialty – Second Place

Kelsey Boughner

Medical Law and Ethics – First Place

Abigail Farmer

Sports Medicine – Fifth Place

Malachi Ruiz

MRC (Medical Reserve Core) - Second Place

Isabella Van Hoveln

Ellen Kate Williams

Nolensville High

Medical Reading – Second Place

Marley Schuster

Biotechnology – Second Place

Sean Vornhagen

The following students placed in the top ten in academic recognition tests.

Dharani Bangaru- Occupational Health and Safety

Sarayu Reddy- Career Development, Chemistry, and Leadership

Marley Schuster-Physics

Ana Sofia Salina-Ruelas-Physics

Manahil Seddiqee- Anatomy and Physiology

Allison Ham- Health Care Issues Exam

Anatomage Competition

Second Place

Sean Vornhagen

Manahil Seddiqee

Mirola Nashed

Olivia Sturtevant

Third Place

Avery Judd

Sarayu Reddy

Layla McKinney

Page High

Behavioral Health – First Place

Sophia Smith

Dental Terminology – First Place

Aarushi Moturi

Biomedical Debate – First Place

Ashlyn White

Maanit Kaushik

Allie Hamilton

Bailey Witt

Clinical Specialty -First Place

Lily Espelet

Clinical Nursing – First Place

Ella Arongino

Medical Math – Second Place

Taylor Mims

Health Career Display – Second Place

Bailey Childress

Margot Cameron

CPR/First Aid – Fourth Place

Lauren McKnight

Josiella Segundo

Health Career Photography – Fifth Place

Simran Sani

Health Living – Fifth Place

Logan Garland

Ravenwood High

Manya Naresh was elected as the Middle-Tennessee Vice President representative to the 25-26 HOSA State Executive Team.

Dental Terminology – Second Place

Faiza Mohamed

Health Informatics -First Place

Shawn Kumar

Fifth in Medical Math – Fifth Place

Nolan Meyer

Prepared Speaking – Fourth Place

Tejas Patil

Creative Problem Solving – Third Place

Ishitha Nakka

Shyna Sharma

Rudra Tank

Keya Virmani

Fourth Place Health Education – Fourth Place

Alatia Croker

Tiya Desai

Ruhee Gupta

Julie Leong

Aishi Mehrotra

Peniel Ogunde

Parliamentary Procedure – Fifth Place

Zoya Awan

Joaquin Neeley

Krina Patel

Venkata Ranga

Eric Silva

