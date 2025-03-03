Horse Rescued from Hole on Culleoka Highway

On Saturday morning, Maury County Fire Department responded to a reported horse stuck in a hole on Culleoka Highway. The Williamson County Fire Large Animal Rescue Team was requested to respond with their animal harness.

The horse was found to be trapped against a large rock in a drainage ditch. A local heavy equipment company was requested to respond with his excavator to dig an exit path for the horse. The equipment and operator arrived within 15 minutes and quickly went to work. Multiple attempts to get the horse to stand up and walk out were unsuccessful.

Williamson County Fire arrived and the harness was placed on the horse. Little’s Excavating responded quick with precise operations that allowed for a successful rescue of the horse. The horse was successfully lifted out of the hole and laid on the ground 1 hour and 15 minutes after the first arriving unit.

After several minutes of the horse resting from the incident, he was able to stand up. A veterinarian on site did not find any injuries.

