Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers to Open New Center in Thompson’s Station

As the prevalence of autism increases and the national focus is placed on early identification and intervention, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for Thompson’s Station’s children. The new Thompson’s Station Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center will be located at 993 Elliston Way, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179.

One of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge is bringing nearly two decades of knowledge, experience and care to the city. The new Thompson’s Station Center will bring Hopebridge up to a total of 18 Tennessee locations.

Thompson’s Station children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The Thompson’s Station Hopebridge center will create more than 50 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge.com/jobs.