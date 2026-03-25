Hope on the Inside to Host Music with Kix Brooks and Vince Gill

Nonprofit organization Hope On The Inside (HOTI) will host a fundraiser at the Listening Room in Nashville on April 2nd, with all proceeds funneling into their prison re-entry and rehabilitation initiatives. A celebration of music and community, the evening will include performances by Chancie Neal and Three Times A Lady, followed by an intimate writers’ round with the nonprofit’s founders Briana Calhoun and Kix Brooks (“Brand New Man,” “Red Dirt Road”), along with some of music’s most elite songwriters Bob DiPiero (“Blue Clear Sky,” “Take Me As I Am”), Vince Gill (“I Still Believe in You,” “Whenever You Come Around”) and Tim Nichols (“Live Like You Were Dying,” “Head Carolina, Tails California”) who will also offer stories behind their biggest hits, and have both a silent and live auction. The evening will also spotlight Nashville Metro Jail’s Behavioral Correctional Center, sharing their real-life testimonies of hope and support, reinforcing HOTI’s mission to create meaningful change through its own programs and foster community through collaborations with similar organizations. Tickets for Hope on the Inside Presents: Ladies and Gentlemen, general admission and VIP seating are now available for purchase HERE.

“I can’t wait to share what is going to be a really special night with some of Nashville’s most prolific songwriters, great artists and inspiring stories,” said Briana Calhoun, Founder and Executive Director of HOTI. “Hope on the Inside’s mission and success in rehabilitation support programs is offering true second chances to those who might otherwise never get one. So, we’re excited to recognize and support organizations like the Behavioral Correctional Center right here in Nashville. The incredible efforts of Sheriff Daron Hall and his staff have created a humane and practical approach to rehabilitation unlike anything I’ve witnessed in a metro correctional facility.”

In 2023, Louisiana natives Briana Calhoun and country legend Kix Brooks, one half of Country Music Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn, partnered to launch the nonprofit Hope on the Inside. The organization’s mission is to bring music, testimony and meaningful conversation into correctional facilities, helping those who have been incarcerated to live with purpose. During Hope on the Inside visits, artists perform songs rooted in real life and real struggle, and Calhoun shares her own story of addiction, incarceration and redemption, creating a space for honest conversations with those currently serving time. Hope On The Inside is set to expand its innovative outreach, using art, education and entertainment to inspire genuine change across communities. Fueled by the belief that music is an ultimate cure, the nonprofit strives to connect hearts, inspire change and uplift the voices of those who have walked the hardest roads. For more information, visit HopeOnTheInside.com.

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