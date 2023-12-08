Hope for the Holidays – An Evening with Louis York & Friends to be Held at Fisher Center

Hope for the Holidays – An Evening with Louis York & Friends, is a star-studded benefit concert slated to take place on Saturday, December 16th at 7:00pm at The Fisher Center at Belmont University in Nashville, TN.

Louis York, R&B duo comprised of Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, will serve as the centerpiece of the Hope for the Holidays concert event. These powerhouse performers, writers and producers have accumulated scores of gold and platinum albums for their work with Whitney Houston, Rhianna, Bruno Mars, Myley Cyrus, Ne-Yo, Brittney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and many others.

The concert will be hosted by WSM/Amazon Music’s Kelly Sutton and will include a variety of performances by music artists Ari Afsar, Jay Allen, Charles Esten, Megan Linsey, The Shindellas, Cade Thompson and Twinnie with special appearances by Spoken Word Poet Steve Connell, music and media icon Kathie Lee Gifford, and U.S. Olympian and philanthropist Scott Hamilton.

The event, presented by True West Foundation, is sponsored by First Bank, The Inspire Foundation, and Aetna, and will benefit four local charities to include Nashville Peacemakers, Alzheimer’s Association, The Onsite Foundation, and The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation.

This unique benefit concert will not only include a variety of music and storytelling, but important access to on-site resources that will promote healing and inclusion during a season that is often difficult for many. The goal for this interactive holiday event is to have the audience feel seen, valued, and cared for at a time where so many may be hurting. For many individuals the realities of life do not cease during the holiday season. Whether it’s an ill family member, lost loved one, an aging parent or broken relationships and financial stress – all of these heartbreaking experiences can add a layer of burden that may feel insurmountable during this time of year. We believe that with community and connectivity, there is hope and healing.

Find tickets here.