Hop Over to the Annual Egg Hunt at Curio Brewing Company

Come out for the Annual Egg Hunt at Curio Brewing Company (216 Noah Dr., Franklin, Tennessee 37064), on Saturday, April 19th from 10 am-2 pm. It’s a day filled with fun and festivities for the whole family!

This year, there will be a bounce house for the kiddos, and the egg hunt will begin promptly at noon!

Don’t miss the chance to explore Gingerpig’s special menu crafted just for the occasion, featuring delicious treats that are sure to hit the spot.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Annual Egg Hunt visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email