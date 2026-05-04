Honor Our Heroes at the Boots of Honor Memorial at Bicentennial Park

For the first time in Tennessee, Memories of Honor is bringing the sacred grounds of our military bases into the heart of our community. This is more than an exhibit; it is a living history—a sea of 7,470 combat boots, each representing a hero who gave everything in service to our nation.

The Boots of Honor Memorial takes place at Bicentennial Park (400 5th Ave N, Franklin, TN, 37064) from May 16 – 20, 2026.

The community is invited to come to Bicentennial Park to walk the line of sacrifice. From sunup to sundown, experience the quiet power of thousands of stories told through the boots they wore and the legacy they left behind.

Admission: Always Free. Always Open to All.

A Community Day of Remembrance will take place on Sunday, May 17th from noon to 3pm at the Boots of Honor Memorial. The event will feature live music by Brooks Herring, food trucks, ceremonies and veteran and surviving family resources.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Boots of Honor Memorial, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/