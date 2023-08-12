HoneyFire Barbeque Opens at Assembly Food Hall

The newest hot spot to open in Assembly Food Hall since January 2023, HoneyFire Barbecue has answered the call to fill Broadway’s demand for smoked pulled pork, chopped beef brisket sandwiches, and more.

On Friday, August 11, 2023, HoneyFire Barbeque, Nashville’s upscale twist on traditional barbeque, will open its second location. Much like their flagship restaurant at One Bellevue Place, the new stop will continue to serve the same quality ‘cue, and you can expect the same devotion to true Southern hospitality where each customer is treated like family. You’ll find a select menu of their best-selling items like the smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of their signature sauces and their baby back egg roll filled with smoked rib meat, creamy coleslaw, and HoneyFire Original sauce and topped with their signature habanero-infused honey. They will also be offering a medley of their fan-favorite sides, like the white queso mac and cheese, bourbon baked beans, and sweet corn pudding. A kids menu is also available with mini versions of their popular smoke barbecue sandwiches served with one side. The full menu can be found here.

Nashvillian, Ben Claybaker, owner of HoneyFire Barbeque says, “It’s always been a dream of mine to open a barbecue restaurant since working my first job was at a pit barbeque restaurant at 14 and now to have two, I’m beyond grateful. The Assembly Food Hall team is the perfect partner for this expansion, and we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

Kaitlin Zull, Director of Marketing for Food Hall Co., is thrilled to add HoneyFire to the incredible mix of existing tenants at Assembly Food Hall. “Our customers are a discerning group, looking for exceptional taste and authentic local flavors, and we’ve been searching for the perfect BBQ restaurant to round out our food hall offerings. HoneyFire will offer a myriad of delicious options for barbecue lovers, bringing a taste of Texas, Kansas City, North Carolina, and Alabama to Assembly Food Hall. We cannot wait for HoneyFire to open and have the mouth-watering smell of barbeque permeating the hall.”

Their stall will be open during Assembly Food Hall’s normal hours, Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11p.m.