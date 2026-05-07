HoneyFire Barbeque Hosts Grand Opening of New Brentwood Location

HoneyFire Barbeque is celebrating the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Brentwood today, Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant is located at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard at The Shops at Seven Springs. The restaurant officially opens at 10:30am.

This is HoneyFire Barbeque’s largest space yet, offering both indoor and covered outdoor patio seating for 200 customers. Additional locations include the flagship restaurant at One Bellevue Place and at the Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville. Exciting additions to the restaurant include an expanded bourbon bar and bourbon lockers that can be rented on an annual basis. New menu items include a brisket smash burger, brisket tacos, loaded mac and cheese, and a loaded baked potato.

During the grand opening, there will be giveaways, including the chance to win a $500 HoneyFire Barbeque catering gift card, and more.

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