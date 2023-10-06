Honey Bees Have Landed at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger Nashville will introduce a new shopping experience informed by a commitment to environmental responsibility. The retail destination, opening October 27, incorporates measures designed to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint and support a healthier, more responsible future for the community.

Tanger Nashville embodies Tanger’s enterprise-level commitment to building responsible, healthy shopping centers as part of the company’s mission to deliver the best value, experience and opportunity for its communities, stakeholders and partners.

The 290,000-square-foot, open-air shopping center is being meticulously designed and constructed to meet the rigorous standards of the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED Certification program for Building Design and Construction and is expected to achieve Silver-level certification after completion. This certification program recognizes developers for implementing green building materials and resource reduction plans and designing for excellent indoor air quality.

“Tanger builds centers not just for this generation – but for generations to come,” said Tanger Nashville General Manager Kendall Merrick. “Our goal is to enhance the customer experience by contributing to a more sustainable future, from design to operation to philanthropic programs. At Tanger Nashville, we look forward to serving as good environmental stewards to the Nashville community.”

Programs and materials Tanger Nashville will feature to advance environmental sustainability include:

· Onsite rooftop solar panels capable of generating up to 1.4 megawatts of electricity annually – enough to power 1,000 homes – in keeping with Tanger’s commitment to renewable electricity sourcing.

· Sustainable design elements for the center’s seven buildings, including the usage of energy-efficient materials and innovative construction techniques, designed to create a more sustainable, healthy environment and support decarbonization.

· 12 electric vehicle charging stations, available at no cost to center guests, encouraging shoppers to join Tanger in embracing sustainable commuting options.

· Center-wide LED lighting and digital lighting control systems, benefitting from the usage of onsite renewables generation, will minimize light pollution and reduce overall electricity consumption and heat emissions of the center.

· Smart water management, including indoor and outdoor water reduction systems, and a cloud-based landscape irrigation control system.

· Best practice cardboard recycling available for all stores and restaurants. This effort will advance Tanger’s target to divert 100% of cardboard from landfills as well as supporting its retail partners’ shared goals of zero-waste to landfills, as part of Tanger’s commitment to reduce waste in its operations.

· An onsite electrical vehicle fleet – including a rechargeable security aerial drone and electric patrol car – strengthens Tanger’s commitment to reducing scope 1 direct emissions and enables the company to provide a more eco-friendly center security program.

· Specialized roofing systems engineered to reflect sunlight will help to reduce heat absorption at the center, subsequently resulting in both a reduction in refrigerant emissions, and a lower overall electricity consumption of HVAC systems.

With an emphasis on both local engagement and global impact, Tanger Nashville will also foster a healthier community through multiple measures. The center anticipates receiving the WELL Health Safety Rating in 2024, as part of Tanger’s enterprise-level commitment to the WELL Institute’s benchmarking program for commercial building owners and operators who take the necessary steps to prioritize the health of their staff, visitors and stakeholders.

The open-air center will also foster a commitment to biodiversity by installing pollinator-friendly flora and native plantings around the property to further augment the local ecosystem and provide essential food for bees. Sustainable landscaping practices, including the use of organic fertilizers, composting and responsible water management, will also maintain the health of the pollinator-friendly flora.

As part of Tanger’s ongoing national partnership with social beekeeping company Alvéole, Tanger Nashville will host a hive of pollinators on its roof to help provide a home for the country’s declining bee population. Home to between 30,000 to 50,000 of the winged residents, the thoughtfully positioned honeybee habitat will provide an optimal environment for the colony, which will be managed by certified advanced master beekeeper Eddie Roe. Mr. Roe will ensure the health and wellness of the Tanger bees, while offering ongoing public educational workshops highlighting the importance of biodiversity for a healthy ecosystem. Each year as part of the honeybee initiative, Tanger Nashville will also partner with a community organization to distribute its locally harvested honey.

The Tanger Nashville hive is already actively contributing to the health and vibrancy of the local ecosystem as crews diligently continue construction on the rising center. Shoppers are invited to see what all the buzz is about by visiting the bees’ online profile at Alvéole to view their activity, discover their foraging range and check out photos, videos and upcoming beekeeper visits.