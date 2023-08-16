Honest Coffee Roaster and Franklin Juice to Celebrate New Space with Grand Opening

Beginning this week, visitors to Honest Coffee Roasters at The Factory in Franklin will have their choice of juice or java along with a selection of wholesome, freshly prepared fare under one roof at 230 Franklin Road, Suite 11-ABC.

Franklin Juice Company is moving in and will be ready to welcome customers to their shared space. Guests will notice that this location has everything they know and love from Franklin Juice on its menu. Plus, for espresso lovers, they will have not only one, but two, espresso machines to ensure they will be able to serve even more guests.

Visitors will find a combined menu of their Honest and Franklin Juice favorites and an expanded food menu. From avocado toast to sandwiches and matcha — as well as their popular açai bowls — there will be something for everyone at this newly renovated location.

On Saturday, August 19, from 12–1:30 p.m., the two brands will host a grand opening celebration with free samples, drip coffee, and fun opportunities for the whole family. Everyone is invited and welcome to check out the new space.

The co-branded space will be open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Travis Anderson, a co-owner of both Franklin-based businesses, says the timing to combine the establishments fits the ongoing renovations at The Factory at Franklin.

“These are two well loved brands that now will be able to serve even more of our esteemed guests,” said Anderson. “We know that the future of The Factory at Franklin is bright, and we are excited that our two brands will be a part of that growth.”

Allen Arender of Holladay Properties, which owns and operates The Factory at Franklin, says the new location is a perfect fit for the community-centered renovations taking place across the 30-acre campus.

“Every great community has its favorite local cafe where you’re likely to see familiar faces,” said Arender. “Honest Coffee’s newly expanded location has quickly filled that role in Franklin with its beautiful, welcoming design and an atmosphere of hospitality that draws guests in.”

About Honest Coffee Roasters / Franklin Juice Company The story of Honest Coffee Roasters starts in 2014 with the belief that coffee should be both delicious and of the highest quality. We source coffee directly from farmers across the globe and roast right here in Middle Tennessee. At Franklin Juice Company, we have been resolute in our commitment to sourcing the highest quality certified organic produce for our cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls. Together, we are changing American agriculture, protecting our environment, and creating a sustainable and healthy model of eating and drinking for our future generations.