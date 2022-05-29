Hone Your Dance Skills at Summit High

For two days, the Summit High dance team is giving students in kindergarten through fifth grade the opportunity to hone their dancing skills.

From June 17-18, students will work with the SHS dancers on their technique, leaps and turns. They will also learn choreography to perform in a showcase for friends and family at the end of the second day.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration takes place online and costs $70 per camper. Payments may be made in cash or by a check made out to Summit Dance Team by the first day of camp.

For more information, email SHS teacher Katelyn Smith.

