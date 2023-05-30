‘Hometown to Hometown’ Event to Honor Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton & Leslie Fram

Save The Music and SongFarm.org announced Nashville’s 4th annual “Hometown to Hometown” event taking place on Monday, June 5th at City Winery Nashville. This year’s event will honor CMT’s Leslie Fram and country superstars Mickey Guyton and Trisha Yearwood for their contributions to the music industry and their passion for music education. Tickets are now available here.

Hosted by CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s Cody Alan and Rissi Palmer, the much-anticipated annual fundraising event will feature special acoustic performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Madeline Edwards, Caylee Hammack, Karyn Rochelle, Leslie Satcher and Brittney Spencer with appearances by Tracy Gershon (President, TG Management & Consultants; Co-Founder, Northern Light Music), Cindy Mabe (Chair & CEO, Universal Music Group Nashville), Melinda Newman (Executive Editor, West Coast & Nashville, Billboard), and Julie Williams (Artist, CMT Next Women of Country & Black Opry).

All funds raised from this year’s “Hometown to Hometown” event will support music technology programs in under-resourced high schools in Nashville, Georgia, and Texas; impacting the lives of thousands of students.

“Since Save The Music first teamed up with Ross Copperman and SongFarm.org in 2019, the Nashville songwriter community has funded 9 music education programs through this annual event, reaching thousands of students from North Carolina to Nashville to Texas to Washington State. This year’s event is going to be the biggest and best ever as we celebrate an all-female roster of songwriters, executives and artists. We’re incredibly grateful to Leslie, Mickey, Trisha and all of this year’s performers for empowering young people to reach their full potential through the power of making music,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music.

For the past 25 years, Save The Music has donated over $70 million in instruments and music technology equipment to over 2,500 public schools nationwide. With the support of sponsors and donors, including CMT, Gibson Gives, MAXISIQ, and MTV Entertainment Studios, “Hometown to Hometown” has become a highly anticipated event within the Nashville community, making a significant impact on music education in the area.

For more information on Save The Music, visit savethemusic.org.