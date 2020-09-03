Homestead Manor Reopens with New Purpose

Hope Unlimited Church has purchased the historic property of Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station.

The property was previously owned by A. Marshall Hospitality, where they offered an event space, working farm, and restaurant. In February, 2019, they announced its closure and placed the property for sale.

Hope UC will be holding their weekly worship services in the event barn, but they are committed to making sure that the property is used seven days a week. The church held its first in-person service at the property on Sunday, August 16th.

Pastors Dustin and Jeanna Smith believe that this property will be the perfect vehicle for their vision. Their intent is not only to preserve and improve this historic landmark property but to approach the property with a mindset of making it more readily accessible, enjoyable, and part of the fabric of the community’s daily life. Pastors Dustin and Jeanna shared the news of the purchase on Facebook.



Hope UC feels the Homestead property is simply too beautiful and too grand to be kept from the surrounding community. History tells us that Homestead Manor has been used as a war-time hospital, a post office, a school, a grocery store, and a restaurant.

The church desires to honor the past, but also to start shaping the future for the next generation. The new Homestead property will include some traditional and practical offerings, such as a coffee shop, meeting rooms, and event barn, but will also embrace less traditional, but life-essential concepts, including farmers’ markets, live music venues, writing rooms, music studio, photo/video destination location, and a business incubation center.

For the latest updates, visit Hope UC Nashville on Facebook.