Homes for Sale with Land in Tennessee​: 452 Tate Road

Three Dog Farm is a unique property and one of few homes for sale with land in Tennessee. Own 28 acres of rolling hills in the countryside.

Located in Sewanee, the property is just 1.5 hours south of Nashville. With a main farmhouse, 2 cabins, 1 airstream, 3 barns and 2-3 fully fenced pastures, the property has a wealth of opportunities. The structures all sit around a 4-acre fully stocked fishing pond, to offer tranquil country living with stunning views of nature.

The new property owner could use the property in one of the following ways.

Family compound

Event venue

Equestrian center

Corporate retreat

Short-term rentals

About the Main Farmhouse

Step inside a classic farmhouse with wood throughout that was built in 2014. The two-story great room overlooks the lake to create a relaxing, enjoyable place to relax. Cozy up by the fireplace as you watch the snow fall out the wall of windows that face the lake.

Step outside the great room onto the deck to watch the sunset or take in the peaceful sounds of nature.

The great room flows seamlessly into the kitchen and dining space for optimal use of the living space. In the kitchen, you’ll find a large island with plenty of room for food prep and dining at the barstools.

On the first floor, you’ll also find the master bedroom and bathroom, complete with a soaking tub.

Head upstairs to the loft that overlooks the great room and benefits from the natural light the wall of windows brings in. Off the loft are the other two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The unfinished basement has tons of room for storage or to become a fitness space.

About the Cabins and Airstream

In addition to the main farmhouse, the property features two newer cabins you can use as short-term rentals or to welcome family members to the property. They are spaced far enough away from the main house to still provide some privacy for everyone.

The cabins offer a more compact living space that embraces minimalist living. Each has one bedroom and one full bath. The cabins sit close to the lake with stunning views from the decks.

The restored airstream is a Norman Rockwell Series ~ Tennessee Edition. It has a full deck attached to create outdoor living space and make the accommodations a little cozier. Its interior finishings are stunning, including evergreen kitchen cabinets that make the space distinctive. In the bedroom, you’ll find storage space in the cabinets surrounding the headboard, as well as useful touches, such as reading lights on either side overhead.

Commercial Opportunities

While this property would make a great primary residence, it’s also a great vacation home or rental property. The current use of the property is as four separate short-term rentals.

You could also convert one of the barns into an event space to further monetize the property or turn it into an equestrian center. The possibilities are truly endless.

Schedule a showing of the property now to see the possibilities for yourself. Warren Bradley Partners is the real estate agent for the property. See other homes for sale or inquire about buying or selling with a Warren Bradley Partners agent today.