Home Health Care Company Arosa to Host Job Fair

Arosa, a home care company formerly called LifeLinks Care Management, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 26 from 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm.

The job fair takes place at the Arosa office at 2000 Glen Echo Drive, Suite 104 in Nashville. Items to bring to your job fair include Driver’s License, Social Security Card, and proof of auto insurance. To apply, you must be 21-years-old, have reliable transportation, and pass background/drug tests.

Positions are available for caregivers and certified nursing assistants. Benefits Arosa offers is bi-weekly pay to start at $12 hourly with employee bonuses and training opportunities.

Those interested in the job fair should contact Cristan Shaffer at 615-595-8929. Or you can apply online on their website here.

Arosa is the nation’s largest integrated provider of care management and home care services in the United States. The company began over 20 years ago with the founding of LivHOME in California and Nurse Care of North Carolina in the late 1990s. In 2018, these organizations joined forces to further elevate care for seniors, forming the foundation of Arosa.