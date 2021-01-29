Home Goods to Open Soon in Spring Hill

Home Goods, the popular discount home store, will open soon in Spring Hill.

Located in the Crossings of Spring Hill at 1030 Crossings Boulevard, the store recently put a “Coming Soon” sign on the building.

Via the website, the grand opening will take place on Thursday, February 18th from 8 am to 10 pm.

Regular business hours for the store will be Monday – Saturday, 9:30 am – 9:30 pm, Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm.

Home Goods is known for an ever-changing inventory with discounts from 20-60 percent off. You can shop everything from kitchen supplies, dishes, home accents, furniture, rugs, artwork, items to keep your home organized.

Home Goods also has a store located at 330 Franklin Pike, Brentwood.