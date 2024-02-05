Home Furnishings Store The Blue Cardinal Will Close

The Blue Cardinal, a boutique home furnishings store in Franklin, will close.

Located at 1911 Columbia Avenue, the store announced it will have a closing sale. The last day of business will be Friday, February 23rd. Leading up to the closing date, there will be sale options at the stores.

While the storefront is closing in Franklin, The Blue Cardinal, hopes to have a booth space locally. For the latest updates, visit The Blue Cardinal on Facebook here.

Here are the details.

Store will close for inventory on February 1st – 5th.

The entire store will be 50 percent off from February 6th – 10th.

From February 13th – 17th, the store will be 60 percent off.

February 20th-23rd, the store will be 70 percent off.