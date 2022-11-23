Home for the Holidays: Williamson County Tennessee Homes for Sale

Situated on 8.28 acres of land with mature trees and a babbling brook, this 5 bedroom, 5 full bath, and 3 half bath home offers seclusion and privacy with stunning views of nature.

Enjoy the views from the covered back porch where you can watch the sunset each evening. With so much acreage and nature, you might not notice that you have neighbors but in case you want some company, the home is part of a six-homesite community.

Gather in the great room and snuggle up by the fire this holiday season. Or watch for your loved ones to arrive from the covered porch with a crackling fire in the fireplace.

In the kitchen, you’ll find everything you need to entertain, including a Chef’s Kitchen with a large island for food prep and gathering. Move seamlessly to the spacious 17×15-foot formal dining room to enjoy a meal and togetherness.

The media room is outfitted and ready for football parties or binge-watching holiday classics. You’ll have all the parking and storage space you need with a four-car garage.

The main floor features two of the home’s bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom. You’ll find three more upstairs. Plus, there’s a rec room over the garage.

This new-build home will be finalized and ready for you to move in effective December 15, 2022. Be the first owner to put your finishing touches on this stunning property.

Schedule a Tour

See these homes in person by scheduling a tour with Susan Gregory – a five-star agent based on customer reviews. Gregory specializes in new construction homes to offer buyers clear, simple closings to move into their homes quickly this holiday season. Call or text 615-207-5600 for a showing.