Home for the Holidays: Williamson County Tennessee Homes for Sale

The holidays bring a new perspective, and perhaps a few extra guests to your home. Whether you enjoy subtle decorating or go all out in every room, you can make your holidays brighter with the space and modern designs a new-build home offers.
There are several outstanding Williamson County Tennessee homes available now. Learn more about these real estate opportunities.
This stunning five-bedroom, the five-and-a-half-bath home boasts 4,305 square feet of living space. From the front porch, you can relax and enjoy stunning views of the rolling hills. When enjoying your outdoor spaces, you have options because there’s also a rear porch with a fireplace.
The kitchen is positively stunning and outfitted for family holiday meals. With a large island, you can assemble delicious meals while staying engaged with your guests. The kitchen opens to the family room and a breakfast area. You’ll have options for where to enjoy your meals – the breakfast area or the formal dining room.
All bedrooms have a private bathroom and a walk-in closet for incredible comfort. Park your cars, toys, or lawn care items in the three-stall garage. A small homeowners’ association fee gets you access to high-quality, convenient community amenities.
- Playground
- Pool
- Tennis courts
- Walking trail
You will be this home’s first occupant. The new build completed in August 2022 and is ready for an owner’s personal touch.
Live at the end of a cul-de-sac with quiet, uninterrupted solitude in this 4-bedroom, 4-and-a-half bathroom home in the Tuscany Hills subdivision. The lot has mature trees throughout to offer privacy and comfort.
Be welcomed home each day to incredible curb appeal. The modern white exterior with black accents will thrill any designer ready to add personal touches. And the walk-up covered front porch invites you to come, sit a while and enjoy the fireplace on cooler evenings.
Gather this holiday season in the family room with coffered ceilings. Relax around the fireplace that you’ve styled as your own with stunning built-ins flanking it.
Enjoy a chef’s kitchen with a large island for meal prep or appetizer display with plenty of room to gather in the stunning dining room flanked with windows on all sides.
With a main-level primary suite with dual closets and a massive laundry room, there is so much to love about this home. Plus, the builder is offering $25,000 toward your closing costs or to buy down your rate.
Situated on 8.28 acres of land with mature trees and a babbling brook, this 5 bedroom, 5 full bath, and 3 half bath home offers seclusion and privacy with stunning views of nature.
Enjoy the views from the covered back porch where you can watch the sunset each evening. With so much acreage and nature, you might not notice that you have neighbors but in case you want some company, the home is part of a six-homesite community.
Gather in the great room and snuggle up by the fire this holiday season. Or watch for your loved ones to arrive from the covered porch with a crackling fire in the fireplace.
In the kitchen, you’ll find everything you need to entertain, including a Chef’s Kitchen with a large island for food prep and gathering. Move seamlessly to the spacious 17×15-foot formal dining room to enjoy a meal and togetherness.
The media room is outfitted and ready for football parties or binge-watching holiday classics. You’ll have all the parking and storage space you need with a four-car garage.
The main floor features two of the home’s bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom. You’ll find three more upstairs. Plus, there’s a rec room over the garage.
This new-build home will be finalized and ready for you to move in effective December 15, 2022. Be the first owner to put your finishing touches on this stunning property.
