What’s trending this year in home design? Carpet One shares eight home design trends we will see in 2020.
1Finishes, Textures, and Patterns
In 2019, we saw a massive surge in the number of finish and texture options in home decor products. Gone are the days of matching finishes. Mixed metals and a variety of textures used in one space have been trending and will continue to be a trend in the coming year. Pairing matte and gloss finishes in home decor is very on-trend, but with the industry leaning more toward matte finishes as the primary for the bulk of the items in the home. Matte black has never seen so much attention and will also continue to grow in popularity in 2020. Matte is the new black!
2Materials
With a surge of new products and materials entering the industry almost daily, these trends are finding their way into our homes. On-trend designs are introducing a wide array of materials while also utilizing them in unexpected places, such as tile wall treatments in hallways, wallpaper in bathrooms, and paneled appliances we never thought would exist (stovetops with stone or veneer surrounds are a real thing, and they look beautiful). In 2020, designers will be taking more risks regarding the places we use materials and how we use them. Technology has allowed this vast array of materials to find their way into the most unusual of places. You can now find wood that would usually be used for floors showing up as veneers on wallcoverings, stone on plumbing, or even colored lacquers on our tubs.
3Colors and Color Trends
When it comes to trending colors for 2020, think heritage and tradition, but then flip it on its head! Taking historically classic colors and reinvigorating them with brighter tones and hues, we see a vast array of greens, blues, oranges, reds, and yellows, ranging from herbal greens to burning bright reds, saffron yellows to navy blues, and orange peel to aquas. We’re looking for those familiar colors that bring steadiness and ease to our lives, but we’re injecting them with a sense of hope and future to merge both stability and creativity in the colors that will surround us in the coming year. We call these “Modern Color Classics.” These colors take the old and make it new again.
4Fashion and Design
When finding inspiration for homes—whether colors, patterns, or textures —we never need to look further than the runways of Paris or New York Fashion Week. With each informing the other, we will not only see the previously mentioned color palettes hit the runway AND your hallway, but the patterns, textures, and scales will be brought to higher and more epic levels. From over-sized accessories, patterns and motifs that are more substantial than ever, to unusual proportions, we’ll see these elements find their way into our homes. We’ll also see embellishments find their way from our bags to our home accessories. Expect to see unique hardware like buckles and clasps, and even glitzy adornments in unusual places, like on the handle of a faucet. We’re seeing the devil in the details, with savvier consumers on the horizon.
5Flooring and Tiles
When it comes to flooring, the heavy use of pattern and texture is very much on the horizon. Playing with a variety of textures and materials, we love these unexpected details like tiles with heavy linear texturing or patterning. With this trend, speckled terrazzo has made a comeback, and we couldn’t be happier.
Light and natural wood tones will also continue to live in our homes this coming year, paving the way for new scales and patterns such as chevrons and herringbones. Looking outside of the standard linear plank, we’ll seek broader options of installations on our floors at home. Bright and airy floors will dominate 2020, but with high contrast and punches of pattern.
6Wallcoverings
As they have been and will continue to be, wallcoverings will be making their debut as bigger, bolder, and more fabulous versions. Over-sized motifs, tropical-inspired vibes, and mural-like coverings (think paneled versus repeated) are very much in the moment. These wallcoverings take traditional murals or themes, enlarge them, treat them with a variety of metallic finishes or contemporary colors, and make them newer and cooler than anything we’ve ever seen before.
We’re seeing the introduction of wood veneers—paneled and woven, vinyl coverings with dense texture, and 3D panels and tiles made of fabric, wood, and glass. With these strides in technology, we can expect our walls to be taken to new horizons with more possibilities than we’ve ever seen before.
7Plumbing, Lighting, and Hardware
When it comes to metals in our plumbing, hardware, and lighting, we’re seeing the previously mentioned trends move to the forefront. Matte blacks and the continued trend of brass and golds are now offered in even more of a variety in champagne bronzes, English golds, and live brass. We’re also seeing these finishes offered in a variety of tones and textures. While introducing these new colors and finishes to our spaces, we’re also seeing them coexist, even in a single item. We’ve seen more unique options like a faucet with a matte black body and brass handles with knurled textures. We are now seeing more color and variety in finishes everywhere—even on our tubs and sinks.
Mixing metals is very now and will continue to be on trend tomorrow. Say goodbye to the days of matching your plumbing and hardware, because we now have chrome with matte black, brass with nickel, and even darker metal tones coming into play— black chrome, graphite nickel—and the list goes on.
8Appliances and Technology
From matte black to new color options on appliance faces and new paneled varieties, appliance manufacturers are finally catching up to the demands of interior designers and consumers alike. Integrating appliances into our kitchens with a “softer hand,” allowing them to more deeply integrate themselves into our spaces, or perhaps stand out more, like pieces of furniture, technology has undoubtedly had its hand in bringing our home appliances into the twenty-first century.
With digital controls becoming more central in our appliances, we’re seeing less and less of the old-timey knob and buttons, while also allowing appliances to integrate further and deeper into our cabinets, reducing the presence of stainless faces and allowing more areas of them to be paneled or integrated. We’re also splitting and defining our appliances’ purposes. From refrigeration to freezing columns, from ovens to steamers, to lower and upper refrigeration that divides food from beverages, the options are becoming endless. Appliance makers are also allowing appliances to live cohesively in our homes with the introduction of gloss or matte black finishes, mixed metals such as stainless and brass, and of course, knurled details to coordinate them with our cabinet hardware. We’re finally dressing up the element of our homes that felt so industrial and naked for so many years.
