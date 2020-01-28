8 Appliances and Technology

From matte black to new color options on appliance faces and new paneled varieties, appliance manufacturers are finally catching up to the demands of interior designers and consumers alike. Integrating appliances into our kitchens with a “softer hand,” allowing them to more deeply integrate themselves into our spaces, or perhaps stand out more, like pieces of furniture, technology has undoubtedly had its hand in bringing our home appliances into the twenty-first century.

With digital controls becoming more central in our appliances, we’re seeing less and less of the old-timey knob and buttons, while also allowing appliances to integrate further and deeper into our cabinets, reducing the presence of stainless faces and allowing more areas of them to be paneled or integrated. We’re also splitting and defining our appliances’ purposes. From refrigeration to freezing columns, from ovens to steamers, to lower and upper refrigeration that divides food from beverages, the options are becoming endless. Appliance makers are also allowing appliances to live cohesively in our homes with the introduction of gloss or matte black finishes, mixed metals such as stainless and brass, and of course, knurled details to coordinate them with our cabinet hardware. We’re finally dressing up the element of our homes that felt so industrial and naked for so many years.

