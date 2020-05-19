Buying or selling a home is typically the largest financial transaction most individuals will make in a lifetime. Choosing an expert real estate agent to help you through the process can prove immensely valuable. When you work with Susan Gregory’s expert luxury real estate team, you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes along with a frictionless home buying or selling experience.

While the real estate supply has contracted during this COVID-19 era, the demand among buyers remains strong. With 3-D virtual tours, video tours, and in-person tours (following CDC recommended guidelines), Susan Gregory’s team is helping buyers discover their next home in Williamson County and surrounding areas! Why work with Susan? Find out…

High-Quality Professionalism | Above & Beyond Service

Homeowners that work with Susan’s team expect the highest degree of professionalism; and they receive it! Susan’s luxury real estate professionals work with leading builders and architects. While Susan is known in and around Brentwood and Franklin as a top performer in her field, she has traveled much further to ensure her clients find their dream homes. Susan’s team understands fully how important buying and selling a home is; this understanding motivates Susan’s team to provide top-quality services to all clients. Find your dream home with a hassle-free process!

320 Circuit Rd, Franklin, TN, 37064



With both a covered and open deck, fully finished basement, and plenty of storage, this beautiful home is perfect for families!

4 beds

4 full baths

1 half bath

4,656 square feet

0.23 acre lot

9039 Fallswood Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

Walk to Crockett Park when you call 9039 Fallswood Lane home! Situated on a large lot, this home features a two-story family room and chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and an oversized island.

4 beds

3 full baths

1 half bath

4,765 square feet

1.04 acre lot

Get in Touch With Susan and Her Team Today

Home buying and selling in Middle Tennessee don’t have to be an overwhelming experience. Contact Susan Gregory’s award-winning luxury real estate team to find out how she can accommodate your needs, preferences, and situation. Helping clients navigate the sometimes complicated world of real estate is what Susan’s team does best.

Contact Susan Gregory today. Call (615) 300-5111.