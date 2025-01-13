Learn to Brew Your Own Beer at UT Agriculture’s Hands-On Workshop

Don’t miss your chance to learn the basics of home brewing with an exciting hands-on class!

UT Institute Of Agriculture is hosting a special “Intro to Home Brewing” event where participants can learn how to brew a traditional Milk Stout from scratch — all from the comfort of their own kitchen.

The class will teach homebrewers of all levels how to create a delicious beer using malt extract, steeping grains, hops, and yeast. You’ll learn simple techniques with minimal equipment and time commitment, making it a perfect introduction to the world of home brewing.

As part of the workshop, attendees will receive a hands-on demonstration and the opportunity to take home their very own craft beer. In addition to learning the brewing process, the class will also cover the production of local brewing ingredients, giving participants an insight into how the raw materials used to make beer are sourced right here in Tennessee.

Date & Time: Thursday, January 23, 2025, 5:30–7:00 pm

Location: Williamson County Extension Office (Back Room)

4215 Long Ln, Franklin, TN

Cost: $25 per person

Whether you’re a novice looking to dive into brewing or just curious about how beer is made, this class is the perfect way to start your brewing journey.

Sign up here

