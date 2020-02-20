Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood and Diocese of Nashville have partnered on a new property in Nolensville.

Sharing a sneak peek of the property on their website, the video shows ample space, rolling hills, and lots of room to expand. Watch a video of the property here.

The new property is located at 7668 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

We reached out to Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood and Pastor of Holy Family Father Joe McMahon shared more about the property from a statement:

“On January 24th of this year, the Diocese of Nashville purchased a beautiful piece of property in Nolensville, TN. This was a collaborative effort between our parish of Holy Family and the Diocese. The 166-acre property sits right on Nolensville Road, four miles south of Nolensville proper and three miles north of I-840.”

He continued, “With this size and location, this property offers not only the ability to build a new parish and school but also provides long-range ‘campus’ potential for future expansion, including the possible development for a middle school, high school, and other facilities to serve Catholic community needs.”

“The reason for conducting this search and purchase of property is due to the incredible growth we are experiencing, not only in Metro Nashville, but even more so in Williamson and Rutherford counties. We, at Holy Family, presently have over 2,800 registered families, and we average 20 new families every month. It appears that approximately 400 of our families live within a 15-minute drive of the new property. Bishop Spalding has prioritized the initial formation of a church on the property which will begin as a ministry of Holy Family under the leadership of Fr. Joe,” he shared.

“As the Holy Family team and the Diocese work together to accomplish this, more information will be made available. It is likely that no official action will be taken regarding establishing a new parish until at least mid-2021.”