Hollie Ray Boutique Expanding at CoolSprings Galleria

After opening in a temporary space in the CoolSprings Galleria in 2018, locally owned shop Hollie Ray Boutique is expanding to a larger space.

The boutique is currently in the pop-up shop area in the mall next to California Pizza Kitchen but it’s only a temporary home.

Co-owner Noelle Holland states, “We are currently in the pop up shop while we build out our new permanent space! Our new space will be in the old Crazy Eight location near the food court on the top floor! We are hoping to have our grand opening in about a month from now depending on construction! In the meantime we should remain in the pop-up shop across from California Pizza Kitchen and next to Bath and Body Works until then!”

Sisters Erica Reynolds and Noelle Holland opened Hollie Ray Boutique in Westhaven in June 2015. Initially, they operated out of a live/work townhome and later moved to a storefront at 1015 Westhaven Blvd, next to Franklin Synergy Bank and across from Paddle Dog Adventures.

Reynolds and Holland have set out to provide their customers with stylish and casual wardrobe staples to their customers. In addition, they also offer jewelry, accessories, and candles.

At Hollie Ray Boutique they offer an eclectic mix of fashion brands such as Lucky, Splendid, French Connection, Olive and Oak along with Ella. Their looks are on-trend and fashion-forward without high-end designer prices.

Follow Hollie Ray Boutique on Facebook for the latest updates and offerings.