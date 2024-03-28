Hollie Ray Boutique Closes at the CoolSprings Galleria

Hollie Ray Boutique closed its location at the CoolSprings Galleria earlier this week, on March 25. The boutique confirmed its closure to us, but no update has been made on social media regarding the closing.

In a statement, Erica Reynolds, Co-Founder/CEO shared, “We are so sad to leave. We have decided to put our focus on the growth of our online store and will remain open at our Fifth + Broadway location in downtown! We hope to see our customers there and we look forward to some exciting things to come for Hollie Ray.”

They first opened in a pop-up shop at the CoolSprings Galleria in 2018 before moving to a permanent location at the mall in 2020.

Sisters Erica Reynolds and Noelle Holland opened Hollie Ray Boutique in Franklin’s Westhaven neighborhood in June 2015. Initially, they operated out of a live/work townhome and later moved to a storefront at 1015 Westhaven Blvd, next to Franklin Synergy Bank and across from Paddle Dog Adventures.

At one time, they also had a location inside the Green Hills Mall, which has since closed. One location remains open at Fifth + Broadway, with hours of operation Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm, Friday through Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm.

