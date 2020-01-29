Holler & Dash Biscuit House, located at 203 Franklin Road in the Hill Center Brentwood, has closed. But don’t worry, you won’t be without biscuits for long!

A sign on the door states, “Thank You Brentwood, It’s been so fun being part of the community, but now we are closed.”

Holler & Dash will become Maple Street Biscuit Company.

In a release dated November 2019, Cracker Barrel, who owns Holler and Dash, announced they acquired Maple Street Biscuit Company which was founded by Scott and Gus Evans in Florida.

Cracker Barrel is in the process of converting all Holler and Dash locations to Maple Street Biscuit Company.

“The breakfast and lunch-focused fast-casual category is an attractive segment, and our experience with Holler & Dash has reinforced this belief. We have long admired Maple Street Biscuit Company with its emphasis on made-from-scratch food and hospitality. It is a proven brand with attractive unit economics and strong growth potential, and it is positioned to become a leader in this category. The acquisition accelerates our penetration in this segment and provides growth for delivering shareholder value. I look forward to working with Scott and his team as we further grow this brand together,” said President and CEO of Cracker Barrel Sandy Cochran in a release.

From the looks of the Holler and Dash location, no renovation of the space has started. We currently don’t have a date on when it will reopen as Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Cracker Barrel was established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee. There are 660 Cracker Barrel locations in 45 states. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com.