Holiday Wonders Drive Thru Light Show Returns This Holiday Season at Fairview’s Bowie Park

Mark your calendars, gather a carload of friends and family and prepare to be amazed for the holiday light show, Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park (7211 Bowie Lake Rd, Fairview, TN 37062).

Holiday Wonders at Bowie Park kicks off on Friday, November 25th and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday of the Holiday Season.

We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Extreme Lighting and Sound to bring you this gift of holiday marvels displayed through light and sound. This year’s light show will have new displays that everyone will enjoy.

Before you head out of Bowie Park be sure to stop by the Nature Center, transformed into Santa’s Village, for a quick visit and free photo op with Santa, hot cocoa and cookies.

Tickets on sale now. Click HERE for more information.

For more local events like Holiday Wonders visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/