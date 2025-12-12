Holiday Tour, Book Signing At Historic McLemore House Museum Set For Saturday

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County is pleased to host its’ 5th Annual Holiday Tour of the historic McLemore House Museum. Holiday open house hours will be Sunday, December 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

One of Franklin’s great historic treasures, the McLemore House museum was built in 1880 by formerly enslaved Harvey McLemore, who after becoming a free man, fulfilled the American dream of homeownership for his family. Despite the challenges that Harvey would have faced during that time period, Harvey persevered and built an enduring home that was occupied by his descendants for 117 years.

The home was first renovated and opened as a museum in 2002. Before that time, in the preservation arena, African American places and spaces like Harvey’s home were primarily considered insignificant to history. Thanks to a group of concerned citizens, both black and white, with support from the community, the McLemore House was preserved and Harveys story, one that truly has its place in American history, continues to be told. The museum has welcomed many visitors over the years and the second renovation was completed in 2021. Many repairs were needed to restore the home back to its original splendor and prominence in order to ensure preservation for present and future generations. Many thanks to the many donors and others in the community who contributed to this project.

The community is invited to hear important truths about Harvey, a great family man and his African American story about life after slavery. Harvey’s home and others all across America reflect the true diversity of America and the continued need to tell the true story of our nation and its rich history and the roles African Americans and other cultures played in that history.

Regular open hours for the museum, located at 446 11th Ave. N. in Franklin, are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

Additionally this year, the organization is pleased and excited to support and host a book signing for two new authors in Williamson County. Ovie Elaine Boleyjack Bell & Addie Marie Ridley Ogilvie. Along with Williamson County Historian, Rick Warwick, they have authored their first book together, “Coming Out of the Dark Into the Light: An African American History of Triune, Kirkland and College Grove.” The distinguished authors will be present to sign their newly published book, which documents and shares the rich history of these African American communities in eastern Williamson County; their schools, churches, personal stories and community life. A must read documentary and an essential contribution to telling the fuller story of African American history in Williamson County.

The book signing will take place during the open house on December 14th. at the McLemore House Museum. Copies will be available for purchase on-site. For more information about the book and the authors, please visit the Williamson County Historical Society’s website. The Society is the publisher of this important work.

