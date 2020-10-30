Holiday Titles Coming to Netflix in 2020

The holidays are here and no matter where you are, Netflix will bring them to you. Whether you want to bond as a family with a joyful musical comedy, relax and escape with a magically festive romance, or enjoy a satisfying binge with a delicious sugar fix, Netflix NEW holiday titles have just what you need to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

October 28

  • Holidate

Coming in November

  • Überweihnachten

November 1

  • Christmas Break-In
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

November 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince

November 5

  • Operation Christmas Drop
  • A New York Christmas Wedding

November 10

  • Dash & Lily

November 13

  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • Hometown Holiday

November 18

  • Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

  • Alien Xmas

November 22

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

November 24

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

November 27

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
  • Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

November 29

  • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Coming in December

  • Home For Christmas: Season 2
  • How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

December 1

  • Angela’s Christmas Wish
  • The Holiday Movies That Made Us

December 3

  • Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
  • Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

December 4

  • Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

December 5

  • Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8

  • Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

December 9

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
  • The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 11

  • A Trash Truck Christmas

