Holiday Throwback Thursday: Justin Bieber Films Music Video in Downtown Franklin

It’s been 11 years since Justin Bieber was in downtown Franklin filming his holiday music video for “Mistletoe.”

Roman White directed it. The song was written by Nasri, Adam Messinger, and Justin Bieber. In the video, you see Bieber having coffee with a brunette female as fake snow falls, walking down Main Street.

The holiday album “Under the Mistletoe” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200. According to Billboard,“Mistletoe” marked the then 17-year-old’s third No. 1 album. He was the first soloist to earn three No. 1s before their 18th birthday.

The video has been viewed over 400 million times and counting.